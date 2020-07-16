Kendriya Vidyalaya School Admission 2020-21 Schedule Published

KVS Admission 2020-21: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Thursday published on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in the KVS Admission Notice 2020-2021, KVS Admission Schedule 2020-2021 and KVS Admission Guidelines for the year 2020-2021.
The KVS Admission 2020 process was expected to start in June. However it was delayed due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the consequent lockdown.
According to the KVS Admission 2020-21 date and schedule released today, Online Registration for KVS Class 1 admission will start on July 20, 2020. The Sangathan will published the admission notification for the same on Friday July 17.
"Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2020-2021 will commence at 10:00 am on 20.07.2020 and will close at 7:00 pm on 07.08.2020", KVS Admission Notice 2020-2021 said.
Registration for admission in KVS Class 2 and above, including Class 11 will also start on July 20. However, admission in these classes will be done subject to availability of seats.
"Registration for Class II and above will be done from 20.07.2020 and 8:00 am to 25.07.2020 upto 4:00 pm if vacancies exist (in offline mode)", it said.
"For Class XI, Registration, forms may be downloaded from Vidyalaya website as per the schedule for admission 2020-2021 available on KVS website", it said.
"Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2020. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guideline available on the website.
Last year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had started KV Admission process for Class 1 (Std 1) from March 01. Registration for KVS Admission in Class 2 and above started on April 02 in 2019.
The parents willing to admit their wards in KVs should keep logging in to the KV admission portal launched for online Admission " kvsonlineadmission.in".
Parents should note that this link is not yet activated. Link will work properly when the dates for registration will be announced, the KVS said.
