Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Today: Read Key Updates

Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12th board exams held in the month of Feb/March today i.e. Thursday July 16, 2020.
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams will be declared today at 01:00 pm, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune said.
Maharashtra 12th results are also available on some other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra HSC 2020 results can be accessed are mh-hsc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
Maharashtra students can also request their results through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHHSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766. The Printed Marksheet will be given to students later on at the respective schools.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
The 2020 Class 12 exams were conducted from February 18 and concluded on March 14. Maha HSC Class 12th result declaration this year is delayed becuase of the lockdown imposed following the Coronavirus epidemic.
The Maharashtra board had earlier also said that the marks in the pending papers will be calculated based on internal assessment and the score in the exams s/he has appeared. Students should note that they need to score at least 35% marks to clear 12th exam.
In 2019, the MSBSHSE Pune had declared the 12th HSC result on May 28. The Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.
A total of 102,552 students have passed with Distinction, 464,047 students passed with 1st Grade, 603,119 with 2nd Grade and 51,441 students cleared the Maharashtra board 12th 2019 exam with Pass Class. Maharashtra board did not publish Merit List and toppers details in 2019.
The Maharahstra board also has a unique online system for verification of scorecards. Called eMarkSheet, it is a web portal for online verification of statement of marks as well as certificate for SSC (10th) & HSC (12th) for seamless delivery of information/services to its stakeholder like students, colleges, employers etc. in the state of Maharashtra.
Also Read
