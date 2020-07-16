logo
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: 06 Muslims in Top 10 list of 84

A total of 84 students have found their place in the Top 10 list of West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik Pariksha exam 2020

Thursday July 16, 2020 12:06 PM, ummid.com News Network

WBBSE Top 10 List 2020

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020: As many as 06 Muslim students from different schools of West Bengal have figured in the list of WBBSE Madhyamik Topper 2020 released on Wednesday.

A total of 84 students have found their place in the Top 10 list of West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik Pariksha exam 2020 the result of which was declared Wednesday.

Aritra Pal stood first in West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2020. Pal scored 694 out of the total 700 marks i.e 99.14%.

Sayantan Garai 693 and Avik Das scored 693 out of 700 to bag the 2nd position while Soumya Pathak, Debosmita Mahapatra and Aritra Maity scored 690/700 to bag the 3rd rank.

Among the Muslim students who figured in the West Bengal 10th toppers list 2020 are Rajibul Islam, Syed Mohammad Tamim, Nazneen Azad, Mohammad Tahinuzzaman, Junaid Hasan and Sheikh Parvez Jit.

While Rajibul Islam of Birbhum District School (Birbhum) shared the 6th rank along with 11 other students, Syed Mohammad Tamim of Benupalchak High School (South 24 Parganas) shared the 7th rank along with 16 other students.

On the other hand Nazneen Azad of Bamnagar HMAM High School (Malda) and Mohammad Tahinuzzaman of Sihol High School (Malda) jointly shared the 8th rank with 9 other students.

Similarly, Junaid Hasan of BKTPPP Prabir Sengupta Vidyalaya (Birbhum) and Sheikh Parvez Jit of Bonpas Shiksha Niketan (East Burdwan) secured the 10th rank along with other students.

West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.34% in 2020 WB Madhyamik Class 10 exam. Along with the WBBSE 10th Result 2020, the board has also relesed the list of Top Ten students and Merit List.

