logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain Covid-19 cases rise to 294,066

The figures for coronavirus-related deaths remain unavailable on the official website of UK

Sunday July 19, 2020 1:05 AM, IANS

UK Covid

London: At least 294,066 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Britain, a daily increase of 827, the British Department of Health and Social Care announced on Saturday.

The figures for coronavirus-related deaths remain unavailable on the official website as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered a review into the Public Health England's (PHE) data, Xinhua reported.

It was claimed that the current method does not take into account the fact that some people may have recovered from Covid-19 and died of a different cause.

Starting from Saturday, local authorities across England can implement lockdown measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Under the plan unveiled by Johnson, city and town leaders are to be given decision-making powers to force people to stay at home and not leave their communities.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo