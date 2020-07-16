AMU 12th Result 2020: Syed Quayem, Maryam Latif secure 1st Rank

AMU Class 12 Result 2020: Syed Quayem Mehdi and Maryam Latif have emerged as toppers in Class 12 Exam 2020 conducted by the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
The Aligarh Muslim University declared the result of its Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination Part-II (Class XII) 2020, on Thursday.
A total of 2448 students appeared in the examinations with 2406 students passing the examination. A total of 98.28% students have cleared the Class XII examinations.
Controller of Examinations, Mr M U Zuberi, while declaring the result, informed that 2212 students passed their Class XII Examinations with First Division while 192 students were placed in second division. Result of only two students was in the third division.
Syed Quayem Mehdi came 1st among the boys scoring the highest 484 marks out of the total 500. On the other hand, Maryam Latif scored 483 marks and bagged the 1st rank among girls.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor lauded the efforts of the students.
He emphasised that hard work of students should be appreciated for excelling in the examinations in these turbulent times.
