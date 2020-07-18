Meet Ahmad Zaidi: Vice-President Intel Corporation, Silicon Valley

[Ahmad Zaidi presenting scholarships to Ellen Le Bas. (File Photo: Marc O'Sullivan, Copyright: www.marcosullivan.ie)]
Ahmad Zaidi, originally from Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), and a 1985 Electrical Engineering graduate from Thapar Institute of Technology, Karnal, Haryana, epitomizes a brilliant success story in the United States. Zaidi is currently Vice-President at the world-renowned hi-tech giant, Intel corporation in Silicon Valley, California, US.
Zaidi is among the very select band of bright young minds who migrated to US from India looking to contribute to the development of high technology and to making America great and India proud.
Zaidi holds nine patents in the field of microprocessor design and architecture. In US, he earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia, in 1987.
In 2009, Zaidi was presented an award by a Malaysian minister for setting up the Embedded Silicon Design Center in Penang, Malaysia. In addition, he and his team have been honored with multiple technical awards, including an Intel Software Quality Award in 2011 and an Intel Achievement Award in 2012.
Ahmad Zaidi is vice president of the Platform Engineering Group and General Manager of the Embedded Subsystems and Intellectual Property (IP) Blocks Group at Intel Corporation. He is also responsible for Security Silicon Engineering and manages Security CPU and IP engineering for the Intel Security Group.
Zaidi leads an organization that spans sites in the United States, Malaysia, Israel, Poland and India, and is responsible for delivering hardware, software, firmware IP subsystems and soft IP blocks for Intel products across all product segments. His group is chartered with delivering IP in areas such as audio, voice, speech, sensors, security, Input/Output (I/O) technologies and software related to storage, communications and manageability.
Since joining Intel in 1987 as an engineer in the microprocessor unit at Cupertino, CA, Zaidi has progressed rapidly and has held a number of senior technical and management positions in microprocessor design, embedded systems and communications.
Before assuming his current position, Zaidi was General Manager of the Chipset and System-on-Chip (SoC) IP Group where he was responsible for delivering chipset hardware, firmware and software for Intel's client platforms, in addition to leading the development of reusable IP blocks for Intel products across all segments.
Prior to that, Zaidi was General Manager at Intel Corporation of the Embedded and Communications Silicon Engineering Group, where he led a cross-geography team responsible for delivering SoC and chipset products for the embedded and communications market segment.
Earlier during his career at Intel, Zaidi served as Director of the Silicon Engineering, Infrastructure and Network Processor divisions and as Engineering Manager on the first Intel® Itanium® processor.
Ahmad Zaidi currently lives in Cupertino, CA with his wife and two children. His father was an engineering manager at the Fertilizer Corporation in Paniput, Haryana. As a young man, Zaidi grew up in Paniput.
[Contributed by Kaleem Kawaja of Association of Indian Muslims of America, Washington DC.]
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
