Over 70K new cases for 2nd day, US Covid situation worsens

Washington: The US has reported an increase of over 70,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for a second consecutive day, after shattering the record for the highest number of single-day infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Cases rose by more than 70,000 on Friday after going up by over 77,000 on Thursday, a record increase since the pandemic hit the country, Xinhua news agency reported citing the University as saying.
As of Saturday morning, the US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,641,417 and 139,175, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In the last 24 hours, 975 new deaths were recorded, which was the highest spike since June 10.
New York state remains the hardest-hit with 405,551 cases.
Other national COVID-19 hotspots include California, Florida and Texas, reporting 364,835, 327,234 and 308,611 cases, respectively, the CSSE data revealed.
States with over 100,000 cases also include New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, it added.
Experts have warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if the country fails to take steps necessary to stem the spread of the virus.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
Also Read
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor
Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams
Near 35K new cases Friday take India's COVID-19 tally to over 1 Millilon
Daily Corona Update: Over 8.6K new cases, 266 deaths in Maharashtra
Global Social Media Influencers racket having crores of fake IDs busted
Meet Ahmad Zaidi: Vice-President Intel Corporation, Silicon Valley
Kendriya Vidyalaya School Admission 2020-21 Schedule Published
"Tough day for us": Twitter as 367 users lose over Rs 90 lakh to hackers
Bajaj EMI Card - Simplifying and Easing Online Payments for you
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory