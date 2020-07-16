logo
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot

Riots broke out in Northeast Delhi on February 24 when Nargis was on her way to school for physical education exam

Thursday July 16, 2020 6:25 PM, ummid.com News Network

[Nargis said under normal situation she could also have performed better. (Image: twitter)]

CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Nargis Nasreen, a student of government school in Northeast Delhi, cracked the CBSE 12th board exams scoring 62% marks despite losing her home and all her books in February 2020 Delhi riots.

Nargis returned home safely accompanied by some relatives. However, her home, and along with it all her books, were burnt by the rioters very next day.

"We shifted to a rented place. My parents arranged new books through an NGO. But, our exams were first postponed and later cancelled due to coronavirus induced lockdown", Nargis told reporters.

"It was very difficult to study under these situations. I was confident of clearing the exams. But, scoring over 60% marks is unbelievable", she said commenting on her success story.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12th result on Monday July 13, 2020. The overall Pass Percentage of Arts, Science and Commerce combined is 88.78% - a jump by 5.38% as compared the last year when the pass percentage was 83.40.

The 12th result published by the CBSE also showed a staggering 38,686 class 12 students across India scoring above 95% marks. Nargis said under normal situation she could also have performed better.

"The CBSE has given the option to appear for the cancelled exams later on. But no one is sure when these exams will be held", Nargis, who aspires to become a Fashion Designer, said.

