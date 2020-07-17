Near 35K new cases Friday take India's COVID-19 tally to over 1 Millilon

New Delhi: Within three days India recorded more than one lakh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) taking the tally over one million mark with over 25,000 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data revealed on Friday.
India recorded its highest spike of 34,956 Covid-19 cases and 687 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,03,832 cases with a death toll of 25,602 fatalities across the country due to the pandemic.
Within three days from Tuesday (July 14) till Friday, the total number of new cases reached over a lakh. On July 14, India crossed the tally of nine lakh cases.
According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,35,757 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,42,473. The rate of recovery has touched 63.33 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.
During the last 24 hours, 3,33,228 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. So far, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,84,281 cases and 11,194 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,56,369 cases, including 2,236 deaths.
With 1,652 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capitals total Covid-19 tally rose to 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths.
States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (44,552), Uttar Pradesh (45,481), Rajasthan (27,174), Madhya Pradesh (20,378), West Bengal (36,117), Haryana (24,002), Karnataka (51,422), Andhra Pradesh (38,044), Telangana (41,018), Assam (19,754), Jammu and Kashmir (12,156), Kerala (10,275), Odisha (15,392) and Bihar (21,764).
On the global front, the overall number of Covid-19 cases has topped 13.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
"Tough day for us": Twitter as 367 users lose over Rs 90 lakh to hackers
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
Also Read
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor
Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams
Pune Corona count surges past 50K, Maharashtra tally over 275.6K
Delhi Covid Update: 1,647 new cases, 41 deaths in last 24 hours
Global Social Media Influencers racket having crores of fake IDs busted
Waqf Council warns of religious war as Israel closes Al-Aqsa gate
Kendriya Vidyalaya School Admission 2020-21 Schedule Published
'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project
Outrage in India over Nepali PM Oli's Ayodhya claims
India created a fake Ayodhya: Nepali PM
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory