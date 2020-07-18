Govt behaving like Chamberlain as China takes our land: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the LAC face off with China in eastern Ladakh, saying India will have to pay a huge price because of the government's cowardly actions.
"China has taken our land and GoI (Government of India) is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GoI's cowardly actions," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
Rahul Gandhi also attached in his tweet a video of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the armed forces in Ladakh during his visit to the forward areas.
Rajnath Singh said during his visit to the eastern Ladakh region on Friday, "India wants peace but there is no guarantee of the final outcome of talks with China."
Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Leh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, also reviewed the ground situation in the hostile border areas.
Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Union government over the LAC faceoff with China in eastern Ladakh. In his first video series also, the former Congress chief had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a tweet on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "Since 2014, the Prime Minister's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics."
In his video, the Congress leader said that "China chose this time to intrude in our land as India's foreign policy, economy and relationship with neighbouring countries are disrupted".
