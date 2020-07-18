Gujarat detects highest single-day surge of 960 Corona cases, tally over 47K

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 47,476 on Saturday after it reported a record single-day spike of 960 cases, while the death toll jumped to 2,127 with 19 more deaths, health officials said.
As many as 1,061 patients were discharged in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,005. Gujarat has witnessed nearly 15,000 coronavirus positive cases within eighteen days of July, almost each day with a new record.
With an average of almost 824 cases daily, the state has registered 14,833 positive cases in eighteen days of the month.
Surat, the new Covid hotspot has also been witnessing each day with a higher count than the previous day. Registering nearly 28 per cent of Saturday's positive cases, Surat recorded 268 cases, while, Ahmedabad saw 201 cases coming up.
Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara 78, Rajkot 57, Junagadh 40, Bhavnagar 36, Gandhinagar 28, Mehsana 24, Banaskantha 21, Valsad 19, Navsari 17, Kheda, Patan and Surendranagar with 15 each, Bharuch 13, Sabarkantha 12, Gir-Somnath 11.
On the other hand, Amreli, Dahod, Kutch and Jamnagar have reported 10 Corona cases each, Panchmahals 8, Anand, Botad and Mahisagar 7 each, Chhota Udepur and Narmada 6 each, Aravali and Morbi 4 each, Tapi 2 and Dang have reported one positive case.
After Friday's 17 casualties, Gujarat saw 19 casualties reported on Saturday, where ten patients died in Surat, four in Ahmedabad, two in Kutch and one patient each died in Banaskantha, Navsari and Rajkot due to COVID-19.
The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,547. 253 have died in Surat, 57 in Vadodara, 37 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 20 in Patan, 17 deaths in Rajkot, 16 deaths each in Panchmahals, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar, 14 deaths each in Mahesana and Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.
The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll is gradually getting lower. On Saturday, it has come down a bit to 72.73 per cent. Gujarat's mortality rate has come down a bit to 4.48 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.
Till now the health authorities have conducted over 5.24 lakh tests, 5,24,297 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat.Till now, over thirty-four thousand patients, 34,005 have been discharged in the state.
Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state,4,76,821, have been found negative.
There are 11,344 active cases, out of which the condition of 11,269 is stable, whereas 75 critical patients are still on ventilator.
Currently, there are over 3.8 lakh people quarantined in the state at 3,82,949, where 3,80,763 are home quarantined and 2,186 in government facilities.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chinese troops have not moved back from LAC in Ladakah
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
Also Read
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor
Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams
Near 35K new cases Friday take India's COVID-19 tally to over 1 Millilon
Daily Corona Update: Over 8.6K new cases, 266 deaths in Maharashtra
Assam flood situation worsens; 76 dead, 36 lakh in distress
Meet Ahmad Zaidi: Vice-President Intel Corporation, Silicon Valley
Kendriya Vidyalaya School Admission 2020-21 Schedule Published
"Tough day for us": Twitter as 367 users lose over Rs 90 lakh to hackers
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory