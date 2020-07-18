Karnataka COVID tally jumps to 59,652 with 4,537 new cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday registered 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections in the state to 59,652, a health official said.
The state's death toll has reached 1,240 with 93 fresh fatalities.
According to the daily update, Bengaluru has emerged with the highest number of infections, 2,125, raising the city tally to 29,621, out of which 22,449 are active.
As the ground zero of coronavirus in the southern state, the city accounts for 61 per cent of all the active cases.
Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada accounts for 509 infections, followed by Dharwad (186), Vijayapura (176), Ballari (155), Belagavi (137), Uttara Kannada (116), Shivamogga (114) and Udupi (109) among others.
Like everyday, most of the deaths suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had fever, cough and breathlessness as symptoms.
A few fatalities also suffered from Influenza Like Illness (ILI). Of the total 59,652 cases, 36,631 are active.
In a positive development, 1,018 patients have been discharged, raising the total discharges to 21,775. In contrast, patients in the ICU rose to 580 in number.
Commenting on the number of tests, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the state is conducting 379 tests for every one million population in a day.
"Having conducted 9.5 lakh tests so far, we are clocking 379 tests per million population per day, which is 2.5 times more than 140 tests per million per day, recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chinese troops have not moved back from LAC in Ladakah
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
Also Read
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor
Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams
Near 35K new cases Friday take India's COVID-19 tally to over 1 Millilon
Daily Corona Update: Over 8.6K new cases, 266 deaths in Maharashtra
Assam flood situation worsens; 76 dead, 36 lakh in distress
Meet Ahmad Zaidi: Vice-President Intel Corporation, Silicon Valley
Kendriya Vidyalaya School Admission 2020-21 Schedule Published
"Tough day for us": Twitter as 367 users lose over Rs 90 lakh to hackers
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory