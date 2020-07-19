Covid-19 Daily Update: With near 39K new cases, India crosses 10.77 lakh

New Delhi: With 38,902 new cases reported in past 24 hours India's total coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 10,77,618. With 543 deaths the toll stood at 26,816, Health Ministry data said.
Karnataka is the new hotspot state nearing 60,000 cases, as Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,00,937 cases and 11,596 casualties. It crossed the three-lakh mark on Saturday with Mumbai reporting over 1 lakh coronavirus cases so far. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,65,714 cases, including 2,403 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,127 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.
The national capital, on the other hand is projecting an uplifting trend. For 17 of the last 20 days, including 11 in a row now, the number of people recovering from Covid in Delhi has remained higher than newly detected infections -- no other state has come close to such a trend.
According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,77,422 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,73,379, though India continues to be the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.
States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (59,652), Gujarat (47,390), Uttar Pradesh (47,036), Rajasthan (28,500), Madhya Pradesh (21,763), West Bengal (40,209), Haryana (25,547), Andhra Pradesh (44,609), Telangana (43,780), Assam (22,918), Jammu and Kashmir (13,198), Kerala (11,659), Odisha (16,701) and Bihar (25,136).
The AIIMS Ethics Committee has given its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.
Globally, over 14 million people have been infected with the virus and 602,656 have died. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chinese troops have not moved back from LAC in Ladakah
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
Also Read
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor
Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams
Maharashtra Corona count crosses 3L mark, Mumbai zooms past 1L
Karnataka COVID tally jumps to 59,652 with 4,537 new cases
Assam flood situation worsens; 76 dead, 36 lakh in distress
Meet Ahmad Zaidi: Vice-President Intel Corporation, Silicon Valley
Kendriya Vidyalaya School Admission 2020-21 Schedule Published
"Tough day for us": Twitter as 367 users lose over Rs 90 lakh to hackers
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory