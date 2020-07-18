Karnataka CET 2020 Admit Card download now available

Karnataka CET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2020) to be held this year.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2019) will be held on July 30 and 31, 2020 at over 129 centres in the state.
Candidates appearing for KCET 2020 should check their admit card and hall ticket for any error in name, address, photo and other important details.
Candidates should also note that the name and addres of KCET Exam Centre should be printed on the admit card. In case of any error, candidates shoudl immediately contact the KEA.
KCET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on April 22 and 23, 2020 and Kannada Language Test was scheduled on April 24. Both the exams were however postponed due to coronavirus induced lockdown.
The KEA later rescheduled KCET 2020 and has decided to hold it on July 30 and 31, 2020. Kannada Language Test will be held on August 01, 2020.
The question papers of the Common Entrance Test (KCET 2020) will be based on the First and Second PUC syllabus prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka State.
A model of the Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets that will be used for marking the answers by the candidates is hosted on the KEA Website. The need for the replica has compelled us to design OMR sheet in such a way that all the information and the answers are marked only on one side. The top portion of the sheet is meant for furnishing the particulars about the candidates such as the Name, CET Number, Version code and serial number of the question booklet.
1) The candidate should have studied and passed in one or more Government or Government recognised educational institutions located in the State of Karnataka for a minimum period of SEVEN academic years commencing from 1st standard to 2nd PUC / 12th standard as on 1st July of the year in which the Entrance Test is held and must have appeared and passed either SSLC / 10th standard or 2nd PUC / 12th standard examination from Karnataka State.
In case of the candidate who had taken more than one year to pass a class or standard, the years of academic study is counted as one year only.
2) The candidate should have studied and passed either 1st and 2nd year Pre-University Examination or 11th and 12th standard examination within the State of Karnataka from an Educational Institution run or recognized by the State Government and that either of the parents should have studied in Karnataka for minimum period of SEVEN years.
Also Read
