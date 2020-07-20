Explained: Why having sex once a week is good for health

New York: Having sex at least once a week halves the risk of early death, say researchers, adding that regular action between the sheets is linked to lower odds of dying from cancer, heart disease and other illness.
According to researchers from Washington University in the US, sex is equivalent to "moderate intensity exercise," and has similar health benefits for those partaking.
For the findings, the research team picked more than 15,000 adults. They had an average age of 39 and were quizzed on their sex lives for around 11 years, the mirror.co.uk reported.
The researchers found that almost three quarters engaged in sexual activity at least once a month and 36 per cent at least once a week.
Over the course of the lengthy study, 228 died, including 62 from cancer and 29 from cardiovascular disease.
The study showed that those who had sex weekly were 49 per cent less likely to die than those who only had sex once a year or less.
Their odds of dying from cardiovascular disease were 21 per cent less and from cancer 69 per cent lower.
According to the media reports, The researchers said that sex releases feel-good chemicals, which boost mental health and promote the activity of "natural killer cells".
Those cells lower the risk of cancer and viral illness, prevent infections of the lungs and improve other conditions, such as asthma, they claimed.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Also Read
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Over 9K new cases Sunday, Corona upward trend in Maharashtra continues
Karnataka Covid tally 63,772 after detection of 4,120 new cases Sunday
Eid al Adha 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qayar today
Meet Ahmad Zaidi: Vice-President Intel Corporation, Silicon Valley
Govt behaving like Chamberlain as China takes our land: Rahul Gandhi
Chinese troops have not moved back from LAC in Ladakah
Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory