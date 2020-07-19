JEE Main September 2020: A day left for correction, centre change

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close on Monday July 20, 2020 the window for making correction in application form if any and change of exam centres.
Hence, the candidates appearing for JEE Main September 2020 who wish to change Centre Cities, Photograph and Signature in the Online Application Forms can do so by 05:00 pm Monday.
"The NTA will make all-out effort to allot Centre City of examination to the candidates in order of the choices now being opted by them in their Application Form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city", the NTA said in an official notification.
"However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final", it added.
The NTA has also asked the students who have uploaded their photos in mask to replace them.
"Some of the candidates have uploaded Photograph/ Signature which are illegible or have uploaded photographs with mask. Such candidates are advised to upload clear photograph/signature of desired specification to avoid cancellation of their candidature", it said.
"No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/application, including e-mail etc. Those candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them", the NTA said.
JEE Main is conducted for admission to first year engineering and other professional courses. The exam was originally scheduled in April. It is however postponed and rescheduled from September 1 to 6, 2020 due to coronavirus.
JEE Main is conducted by NTA twice a year. JEE Main 1 was already held in January, 2020. JEE Main 2, originally scheduled in April, will now be held in September.
