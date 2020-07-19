ExamsInCovidASuicide: Students as UGC says 366 varsities to conduct final yr exams

[Twitter screen shot.]
New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) said Saturday that 366 out of the total 755 universities in India will conduct the Final Year Exams in August and September as per the revised guidelines issued earlier.
The UGC also said that a total of 194 universities have already conducted their final-year exams. It said that as many as 27 private universities established during 2019-20 have no student in the final year yet.
Of the total 755 universities, 120 are deemed universities, 274 private, 40 central universities, and 321 state universities, according to the UGC.
The UGC decision to allow exams during the Coronavirus pandemic however is facing stiff opposition by a number of states and academicians, including formr vice-chancellors. Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India againt holding the exams amid virus scare.
On the other hand, students across India are running almost on daily basis online campaigns and demanding from the UGC to re-consider its decision.
"Students are trending on twitter everyday to demand cancellation of exams. Still the @ugc_india & @DrRPNishank
doesn't care. Exams are more important to them than life. Why so stubborn? (sic)", final year students wrote under the hash tag #ExamsInCovidASuicide which is among the top trends on Twitter Sunday.
Sample some more tweets:
Final year students a human It's not a robotIt's not a degree It's a suicide degree #ExamsInCovidASuicide #NoExamUGC #NoExamsInCovid #PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/QHyObx3A8a— Balram Meena (@BalramM89597444) July 19, 2020
Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun marne wala hai. #ExamsInCovidASuicide— Nancy (@singh_namrata98) July 19, 2020
Request h sir ab to man jaiye politics kariye life pr nh pleaseThere's nothing like social distancing.@DrRPNishank #ExamsInCovidASuicide #ExamsInCovidASuicide #ExamsInCovidASuicide #ExamsInCovidASuicide #ExamsInCovidASuicide #ExamsInCovidASuicide https://t.co/REKmX9civm— NaINa KaPOoR (@Kavyakap27) July 19, 2020
UGC doesn't care about the health(mental and physical) of the students.I don't understand what they're trying to achieve doing this. #ExamsInCovidASuicide— Vini Sasidharan (@SasidharanVini) July 19, 2020
all the board exams cancelled. then qhy only final year exams??#ExamsInCovidASuicide— MAHENDRA SINGH (@t_mahendra1977) July 19, 2020
They just don't care about us #ExamsInCovidASuicide— Bikash thapa (@bikashny) July 19, 2020
Neither UGC is understanding semester-based course system nor it is concerned about mental and physical health of students! Just creating stress and anxiety!#ExamsInCovidASuicide @DrRPNishank @narendramodi @ugc_india @HRDMinistry— Navya Gautam (@navya_raincy) July 19, 2020
@SamujjalBhatta @lurinjtgogoi @DipankaKumar TBH you people ar doing nothing. We students of 6th sem are facing a lot of problems in this crysis. Many students don't have laptop but they are forced to complete their project paper with power point. #ExamsInCovidASuicide pic.twitter.com/Hj1gRjTenJ— Azad Ahmed (@AzadAhm70393935) July 19, 2020
Dear #hrdminister and #UGC_india if 3rd year exam is mandatory then why you cancel it in august when the case of covid was less than today? and how u all become so sure that it will be all ok in september? why only 3rd year will suffer?#StudentsLivesMatters #ExamsInCovidASuicide— Kuntal Choudhury (@kuntal_iam) July 19, 2020
#UGC stop your politics and cancel #Exams2020 #ExamsInCovidASuicide #SayNoToUGCGuidelines #CancelExamsInCovid #cancelfinalyearexam #StudentLivesMatter #PromoteStudentsWithoutExams #ProtectOurStudents #ugc_cancel_exam #UGC_Spreading_CORONA #boycottexam #NoExamUGC pic.twitter.com/qEYqCy9LIo— vikrant tiwari (@i_vikranttiwari) July 19, 2020
#ExamsInCovidASuicide #CancelExamsInCovid #UGC pic.twitter.com/nwC7b4VpnC— Likhitha Suggala (@likhithaSuggala) July 19, 2020
We are living in asociety where 100's of people are notallowed for prayers or social gatheringsbut 1000's of students are encouragedto write exams.#ExamsInCovidASuicide @ugc_india @DrRPNishank @narendramodi @HRDMinistry @CMofKarnataka @drashwathcn pic.twitter.com/AbiH2LidDv— Anvith kateel (@anvith_kateel) July 19, 2020
#ExamsInCovidASuicideFinal year students going to give exams Corona: pic.twitter.com/kycH69pa9D— KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) July 19, 2020
U R reasoning Ur actions of conducting the exams by telling that it's for the students'careers.If u do worry abt their career,show it in the development of educational infrastructure,quality education &Employment generation.Not just in Exams. #ExamsInCovidASuicide@DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/nENF8fQyTw— Tarun (@TarunSuriyal) July 19, 2020
