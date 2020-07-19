logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

#ExamsInCovidASuicide: Students as UGC says 366 varsities to conduct final yr exams

Neither UGC is understanding semester-based course system nor it is concerned about mental and physical health of students, they said

Sunday July 19, 2020 8:53 PM, ummid.com News Network

Final Year Exam News

[Twitter screen shot.]

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) said Saturday that 366 out of the total 755 universities in India will conduct the Final Year Exams in August and September as per the revised guidelines issued earlier.

The UGC also said that a total of 194 universities have already conducted their final-year exams. It said that as many as 27 private universities established during 2019-20 have no student in the final year yet.

Of the total 755 universities, 120 are deemed universities, 274 private, 40 central universities, and 321 state universities, according to the UGC.

The UGC decision to allow exams during the Coronavirus pandemic however is facing stiff opposition by a number of states and academicians, including formr vice-chancellors. Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India againt holding the exams amid virus scare.

On the other hand, students across India are running almost on daily basis online campaigns and demanding from the UGC to re-consider its decision.

"Students are trending on twitter everyday to demand cancellation of exams. Still the @ugc_india & @DrRPNishank doesn't care. Exams are more important to them than life. Why so stubborn? (sic)", final year students wrote under the hash tag #ExamsInCovidASuicide which is among the top trends on Twitter Sunday.

Sample some more tweets:

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo