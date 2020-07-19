logo
Jerusalem District Court resumes trial in Netanyahu corruption case

Israel's longest-serving leader is also facing growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus crisis

Sunday July 19, 2020 2:58 PM, IANS

Netanyahu Corruption Case

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumed on Sunday at the Jerusalem District Court.

The second hearing of the trial, which Netanyahu and other defendants in the case were not obliged to attend, is focusing on an additional time given to his lawyers to study the investigation material, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Three diferent cases"

In the hearing, Netanyahu's lawyer Yossi Segev asked for a postponement in the beginning of the trial due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We cannot investigate witnesses when the witness is wearing a mask," he told the judges.

During the discussion, the judges are expected to determine the timetable for the hearings in the trial. Netanyahu's trial over bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases began on May 24.

"Accusations against Netanyahu"

The accusations against Netanyahu include accepting some $200,000 in gifts such as cigars and champagne from two billionaires, Hollywood-based Israeli movie mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian magnate James Packer, according to a Times of Israel report.

Israel's longest-serving leader is facing growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu is also accused of offering to push legislation benefiting powerful Israeli media moguls in exchange for more positive coverage in their publications.

He denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy and called the allegations baseless.

On Saturday, rallies were held outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and major road junctions across the country.

The police in a statement that at least 28 protesters were arrested.

