Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Monday recorded 998 fresh cases of coronavirus to take its tally to 49,439, while the death toll rose to 2,167 with 20 more deaths.
Of its total tally, the state has seen roughly a third of the cases - 16,796 - within July so far with a daily average of more than 800.
Surat, the new hotspot in the state, is also witnessing a higher count than the preceding day. On Monday, the Diamond City had 284 cases detected, way ahead of Ahmedabad's 193. Vadodara, with 78 cases, was at the third spot.
It was followed by Rajkot with 56, Bhavnagar with 42, Mehsana with 26, Bharuch and Jamnagar with 22 each, Surendranagar and Gandhinagar with 20 each, Junagadh with 19, Patan and Valsad with 17 each, Gir-Somnath, Kutch and Tapi with 16 each, Panchmahals with 15.
Amreli, Banaskantha and Kheda have reported 13 corona cases each, Dahod 12, Mahisagar 11, Navsari 10, Botad and Morbi 9 each, Narmada 7, Anand and Sabarkantha 6 each, Aravali 5, Devbhumi Dwarka 3 and Chhota Udepur and Porbandar have reported 1 case each.
Of Monday's deaths, 11 were reported from Surat, four in Ahmedabad, two each in Vadodara and Navsari and one from Gir-Somnath.
Ahmedabad leads the toll with 1,557 deaths, followed by 273 in Surat, 59 in Vadodara, 37 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 20 in Patan, 17 deaths in Rajkot and Bhavnagar, 16 deaths each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 14 deaths each in Mahesana and Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.
Gujarat's mortality rate has come down a bit to 4.38 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.
As many as 12,369 RT-PCR tests were done, the highest number so far in a single day, taking the total figures to 5,48, 989.
Meanwhile, a total of 777 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number so far to 35,659.
The state has 11,613 active cases, out of which 78 critical patients are still on ventilator and the condition of the rest is stable. There are presently 4,08,840 people quarantined - 4,06,794 at home and 2,046 in government facilities.
