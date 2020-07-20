logo
Pune Covid Shocker: 3 brothers succumb to deadly virus in 9 days

The Kalapure family got the first shock on July 5 when one boy in the clan tested Covid-19 positive

Monday July 20, 2020 10:00 PM, IANS

Pune: In a shocking case, three brothers died of Covid-19 in the past nine days, stunning their families and the people of Pimprigaon village near Pune, official sources said here on Monday.

The three brothers - Diliprao Kalapure, 61, Dnyaneshwar Kalapure, 63 and Popatrao Kalapure, 66 - were admitted to the same hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad - where they succumbed in quick succession on July 10, July 15 and July 17, respectively.

"First shock"

The Kalapure family got the first shock on July 5 when one boy in the clan tested Covid-19 positive.

Later, another 17 members of the family also tested positive and they were all admitted together at a private hospital.

Diliprao was the first to be rushed to the ICU, followed by the other two brothers, and as they experienced breathing problems, all three were kept on ventilator.

Within the next nine days, the three brothers succumbed while under treatment, shocking the people of Pimprigaon and their families.

Popatrao was a retired civic employee and also an employees' union leader, while Dnyaneshwar served with the Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd and Diliprao retired from a pipe manufacturing company and both were professional wrestlers.

Pune is the worst hit region in Maharashtra after Mumbai. On Monday, Maharashtra crosses 300,000 marks of Covid positive cases including 11,596 deaths. As many as 166K patient in Maharashtra have recovered from the deadly disease.

