HBSE Haryana 12th Result 2020 Date: July 21, Time: 05:00 pm

The HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 will be declared in a press confrerence today by 05:00 pm

Tuesday July 21, 2020 8:52 AM, ummid.com News Network

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result 2020: The students, who appeared for the 12th HSSC Senior Secondary Plus Two 2020 Examination of Arts, Science and Commerce stream conducted by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), also known as Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), can check their result today i.e. Tuesday July 21, 2020.

"The HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 will be declared in a press confrerence today by 05:00 pm. Students will be able to access their result on the official website soon after", BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said.

How to Check Haryana BSEH 12th Result 2020

  1. Click here to go to the HBSE result website – bseh.org.in.
  2. Click on Exam Result button.
  3. Enter your roll number and Captcha Code.
  4. Click on Search Result bitton. The results will be displayed.
  5. Download and take a print out.

Haryana 12th result can also be checked on other websites including haryana.indiaresults.com.

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Class 12 exam was held from March 03 to 31 2020. More than 2.2 Lakh students had appeared for the 2020 Haryana Plus 2 exams 2020.

However, following the Coronavirus induced lockdown, few papers for Class 12 Exams, also known as Plus 2 exams, were initially postponed and later on cancelled.

As per the HBSE announcement, students will be given marks on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme for the papers cancelled due to lockdown. Details coming from Bhiwani office suggests that such students would be marked based on the average score they have received in the already appeared exams.

HBSE 12th Topper and Pass Percentage 2019

The overall pass percentage of HBSE Plus 2 in 2019 was 74.48. The pass percentage of girls is 82.5% and that of boys is 68%.

Deepak Kumar, a student of Science stram and son of a labourer from Bhiwani, is the HBSE 12th Topper 2019. He has scored 497 out of the total 500 marks.

