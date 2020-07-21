Microsoft Azure-powered 'Cloud PC' roll-out likely in next year

[PixaBay representative image.]
San Francisco: Microsoft is working on a Azure-powered Cloud PC that will be built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop and can arrive as early as 2021.
The true virtualized Windows PC experience will help businesses enjoy a more elastic, scalable and secure Cloud-based Windows experience.
According to a ZDNet report on Tuesday, ‘Cloud PC' won't replace locally installed Windows and Office.
"Microsoft Cloud PC is a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to delivering Desktop as a Service," read a Microsoft job description for a Cloud PC team.
"At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner".
Windows Virtual Desktop pricing will be set around how much the customers consume.
Microsoft currently offers a service called the Microsoft Managed Desktop (MMD), which is a subscription-based offering.
MMD includes Microsoft 365, Windows Autopilot and select Windows 10 hardware. The service is being used by large enterprise customers.
Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft Azure-based system for virtualizing its Windows operating systems, providing virtualized desktops and applications in the cloud. It is aimed at enterprise customers rather than at individual users.
