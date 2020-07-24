Tamil Nadu Coronavirus: Tally approaching 2L, death toll 3.32K

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported a new single day high of 6,785 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally touched 199,749 while 88 fatalities propelled the death toll to 3,320, health officials said.
A total of 65,150 swab samples were tested and the total tally of such tests stands at 22,23,019.
A total number of 6,504 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total recoveries to 143,297.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 53,132, officials added. The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 10,006.
State capital Chennai continue to head the coronavirus infection table with 1,299 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 92,206.
The active cases in the city stand at 13,743 while the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,110.
India on Friday recorded the highest single day spike of almost 50,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,87,945, with the death toll also crossing 30,000 mark, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.
India recorded 49,310 fresh Covid-19 cases with 740 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 30,601. But the recovery rate stood at 63.45 per cent with as many as 8,17,209 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,40,135.
Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh-mark and it is just 13,000 cases less to 13 lakh-mark.
The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 6,31,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
