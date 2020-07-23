logo
US House votes to repeal Trump's ban on Muslim travellers

The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act was passed with a 233-183 vote, largely along party lines

Thursday July 23, 2020 8:19 AM, IANS

Washington: The US House of Representatives, led by Democrats, Wednesday approved legislation that would repeal President Donald Trump’s controversial 2017 immigration ban targeting visitors from a number of predominantly Muslim countries.

The “No Ban Act” would also reign in the authority of the president to prevent a similar ban from being introduced by future administrations, and expand antidiscrimination provisions in US immigration law.

The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act was passed with a 233-183 vote, largely along party lines, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Jerrold Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that the bill would stop "executive overreach by preventing the president from abusing his authority to restrict the entry of non-citizens into the United States."

The bill is unlikely to be taken up in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority. But, even if it is passed by the Senate, it would then go to the president for signing. He would be certain to veto it, forcing the House and Senate to vote again in an attempt to override his veto with a supermajority vote, which requires a two-thirds majority in favor.

Trump first issued the travel ban in 2017, barring entry to those coming from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Several courts have found the order to be unconstitutional. However, the US Supreme Court ruled in June 2018 that it was within the constitutional powers of the president. Adoption of the No Ban Act would overrule this Supreme Court ruling.

