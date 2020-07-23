US House votes to repeal Trump's ban on Muslim travellers

Washington: The US House of Representatives, led by Democrats, Wednesday approved legislation that would repeal President Donald Trump’s controversial 2017 immigration ban targeting visitors from a number of predominantly Muslim countries.
The “No Ban Act” would also reign in the authority of the president to prevent a similar ban from being introduced by future administrations, and expand antidiscrimination provisions in US immigration law.
The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act was passed with a 233-183 vote, largely along party lines, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jerrold Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that the bill would stop "executive overreach by preventing the president from abusing his authority to restrict the entry of non-citizens into the United States."
The bill is unlikely to be taken up in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority. But, even if it is passed by the Senate, it would then go to the president for signing. He would be certain to veto it, forcing the House and Senate to vote again in an attempt to override his veto with a supermajority vote, which requires a two-thirds majority in favor.
Trump first issued the travel ban in 2017, barring entry to those coming from several predominantly Muslim countries.
Several courts have found the order to be unconstitutional. However, the US Supreme Court ruled in June 2018 that it was within the constitutional powers of the president. Adoption of the No Ban Act would overrule this Supreme Court ruling.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
Also Read
Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Andhra now has more than 53K Covid patients, East Godavari worst hit
Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167
Eid al-Adha 2020 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on August 1
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Aligarh motor mechanic's son Shadab tops in US high school
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory