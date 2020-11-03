Digvijay Singh could be big gainer in Scindia-Kamal Nath feud

New Delhi: Bypolls for 28 seats have concluded in Madhya Pradesh and all eyes are now on the results in which two tall leaders -- Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia -- have the most at stake.
Kamal Nath is eyeing a comeback in the elections to claim the post of chief minister but it is a tough task for him to win all the seats and Scindia has to prove his mettle by winning the maximum seats to be relevant in his new party.
Kamal Nath made an appeal to the voters by saying:
"Today the opportunity has come to use your vote and support the truth as this by polls are not ordinary election, but will give direction to the state and give a message for clean and honest politics."
"Today the opportunity has come to use your vote and support the truth as this by polls are not ordinary election, but will give direction to the state and give a message for clean and honest politics."
Although Kamal Nath is a seasoned politician and has decades of experience behind him, not taking Scindia along cost him his government.
• Charlie Hebdo like magazines have no place in Russia: Kremlin
• Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
• Pakistani Hindus, other minorities protest against French President
• Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Scindia, once close to Rahul Gandhi, has not left any stone unturned and is waiting for an opportunity to claim a larger role in the BJP, his new party. The results will decide his fate in Madhya Pradesh politics because most of the seat where bypolls were held are in the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered a stronghold of Scindia.
Scindia has targeted both Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh in these elections. After casting his vote, he said, "This is the time to make history and vote for progress of the state."
The results may go either way, but the biggest gainer could well turn out to be Digvijay Singh who has ensured his son Jaivardhan Singh, a former minister in the Nath government is the most prominent face in the generation next of Congress leaders in the state.
If Kamal Nath wins, Jaivardhan will again be at the centre of politics and even if the Congress loses, Digvijay will get control of the state Congress as Kamal Nath may opt for politics at the national level.
The war between the Scindia and Digvijay families has been on since the time Madhavrao Scindia was in politics and now the two families have grown apart and are in different parties.
The revolt by 25 Congress MLAs who left the party in the state brought down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government and led to the by-elections.
The Congress has called the ruling BJP 'traitors' and 'scam-tainted' while the BJP has targeted former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for 'misrule' during the 15-month tenure of his government.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire