France reports all-time high daily Coronavirus cases

Monday's figure was the highest since October 25, when 52,010 cases were registered

Tuesday November 3, 2020 12:53 PM, IANS

France Covid Update

Paris: Amid a second nationwide lockdown in France, the country reported 52,518 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, an all-time single-day high, which increased the overall tally to 1,466,433, according to the Public Health Agency.

Monday's figure was the highest since October 25, when 52,010 cases were registered, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hospitalizations increased by 1,112 to 25,143, with 3,730 infected patients now in intensive care, up by 152 in one day.

On October 30, France entered the latest national lockdown to stem the brutal second wave of the pandemic.

More time needed to contain the pandemic

The government hopes that a one-month confinement will help bring the daily infection to around 5,000, but experts said that more time was required.

A survey conducted by international market research group Ifop revealed that 56 per cent of French people are afraid of being infected with the coronavirus in the coming weeks, and 71 per cent said they would accept it if the authorities decide to prolong the confinement till after December 1.

Health Minister Olivier Veran told Journal du Dimanche, the weekly newspaper published on Sundays, that it would be difficult to envisage big evenings for the New Year's Eve on December 31.

