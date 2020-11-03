JoSAA 2020 Round 5 Seat Allotment result today

JoSAA 2020 Seat Allocation Round 5: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce online the result of the 5th Round of Seat Allocation for the academic year 2020-21 today i.e. Tuesday November 03 on its official website josaa.nic.in.
Seat Allocation (Round 5) result will be published on Tuesday November 03, 2020 at 20:00 (08:00 pm), as per JoSAA schedule updated on Oct 27.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "View Allotment Result - Round 5".
3. Click on the link "Seat Filled/Available" on the home page if you want to check vacant seat status.
4. Enter JEE Main 2020 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2020 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Online reporting, Fee Payment, Document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) for Round 5 will be from November 03 to 05, 2020 till 17:00 (05:00 pm).
"Last day to respond to query(Round 5) is November 06 up to 17:00", JoSAA schedule says.
Notification of the decision on seat confirmation for Round 5 should by done before 08:00 pm (20:00) on November 06, 2020.
5th Round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant on November 03, 2020
5th round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from Nov 03 to 05, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 5) from Nov 4 to 6.
Display of Seat Allocation Round 6 (Final Round) result on November 07, 2020.
JoSAA First Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA 1st Rount of Seat Allotment Result, was declared on October 17. On the other hand, JoSAA Second Round of Seat Allocation was displayed on October 21, Round 3 JoSAA Seat Allocation was published on October 26, whereas Round 4 result was released on Oct 30.
The seat allotment through the official website josaa.nic.in is done for admission to IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs. About 36,000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.
