logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Congress, BJP spar over Arnab Goswami's arrest

Arnab has brought disgrace to journalism and was working as a BJP front and hurling abuses on individuals and making allegations: Congress

Wednesday November 4, 2020 12:54 PM, IANS

Arnab Goswami arrested

New Delhi: After the BJP targeted the Congress over arrest of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, the Congress termed the outrage "selective" and "extremely unwarranted".

Addressing a press conference Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said:

"I am shocked with selective outrage by the government and BJP. It is unwarranted."

"He has brought disgrace to journalism and was working as a BJP front and hurling abuses on individuals and making allegations. Is he judge or jury? What type of Journalism is he is doing?" she said.

"When independent journalists are persecuted then why does the BJP keep silent," she said giving the example of Prashant Kanojia and Supriya Sharma who were booked by the Uttar Pradesh government over tweets and reports.

Also Read

2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray

US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results

• ​Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls

Biden vs Trump Presidential Fight: Your Checklist for Nov 3

The Congress said that no action will be taken if anyone is innocent. "Law will take its own course", said Shrinate.

The Congress was attacked by the BJP for bringing back emergency days by BJP president and Prakash Javdekar. But, the Congress refuted the allegation saying:

"The BJP should be the last to speak on media freedom. The way they are controlling the media with intimidation and fear is absolutely shamefull".

The Maharashtra Police's Raigad unit on Wednesday morning raided Goswami's home and arrested him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

A senior police officer Sachin Vaze said that Goswami was arrested in the abetment to suicide case, which was closed earlier but has now been reopened.

A police team swooped on the Republic TV's chief and picked him up from his home even as his family protested while his colleagues started rushing to the spot for live coverage.

The channel strongly slammed the move for "parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water" after 20-30 policemen barged there.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo