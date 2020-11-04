Congress, BJP spar over Arnab Goswami's arrest

New Delhi: After the BJP targeted the Congress over arrest of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, the Congress termed the outrage "selective" and "extremely unwarranted".
Addressing a press conference Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said:
"I am shocked with selective outrage by the government and BJP. It is unwarranted."
"I am shocked with selective outrage by the government and BJP. It is unwarranted."
"He has brought disgrace to journalism and was working as a BJP front and hurling abuses on individuals and making allegations. Is he judge or jury? What type of Journalism is he is doing?" she said.
"When independent journalists are persecuted then why does the BJP keep silent," she said giving the example of Prashant Kanojia and Supriya Sharma who were booked by the Uttar Pradesh government over tweets and reports.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden vs Trump Presidential Fight: Your Checklist for Nov 3
The Congress said that no action will be taken if anyone is innocent. "Law will take its own course", said Shrinate.
The Congress was attacked by the BJP for bringing back emergency days by BJP president and Prakash Javdekar. But, the Congress refuted the allegation saying:
"The BJP should be the last to speak on media freedom. The way they are controlling the media with intimidation and fear is absolutely shamefull".
"The BJP should be the last to speak on media freedom. The way they are controlling the media with intimidation and fear is absolutely shamefull".
The Maharashtra Police's Raigad unit on Wednesday morning raided Goswami's home and arrested him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.
A senior police officer Sachin Vaze said that Goswami was arrested in the abetment to suicide case, which was closed earlier but has now been reopened.
A police team swooped on the Republic TV's chief and picked him up from his home even as his family protested while his colleagues started rushing to the spot for live coverage.
The channel strongly slammed the move for "parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water" after 20-30 policemen barged there.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire