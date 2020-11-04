Delhi Riots: Khalid Saifi granted bail

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in connection with a case pertaining to widespread violence in Delhi's North-East area in February on a condition that he maintains peace and harmony in the locality.
The case pertains to setting vehicles, lying parked near Chand Bagh Pulia in North East Delhi on fire allegedly by a riotous mob. Saifi was arrested in this case on June 6.
Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav of Karkardooma Court directed the riots accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount, give his mobile number to the station house officer and install the Aarogya Setu App.
The court said:
"The investigation in the matter is complete and chargesheet has already been filed. The trial in the matter is likely to take a long time. The applicant cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter."
Saifi has also been asked not to tamper with the evidence or influence any witness in any manner and he shall maintain peace and harmony in the locality.
Khalid Saifi will, however, remain behind the bars in connection with another FIR lodged against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
