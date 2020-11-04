Explained: Why depression, anxiety are diagnosed more in women than men

London: Social and gender inequalities are common practice among the health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than men, argue researchers.
Gender is a significant determining factor in mental health and in how it is managed by the healthcare services, according to recent studies conducted in Spain by the UPV/EHU's research group OPIK, Social Determinants of Health and Demographic Change.
What stood out is the higher prevalence of poor mental health among women of all ages and across all social groups.
In addition, there is a multiplier effect due to the accumulation of experiences of inequality.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden vs Trump Presidential Fight: Your Checklist for Nov 3
"This reality also appears to be unequal in terms of the age and socioeconomic level of the patients," the authors wrote.
As a result, prescribed psychotropic drugs are also significantly higher in women among them.
"All this could point to the existence of a medicalisation process of mental health in women, but interpreting its origin is complex since the processes involving the high prevalence of diagnosis and overprescription undoubtedly play a role, but maybe also due to infra-diagnosis and lower prescription rates in men," explained Amaia Bacigalupe, one of the authors of the study.
Bacigalupe asserted that women are more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety, "even if there is no difference with men with respect to mental health equality, diagnoses and frequency of visits to healthcare centres".
Reducing gender inequalities in mental health will need to be the result of policy intervention at various levels.
"There is a clear relationship between the degree of gender inequality in society and gender inequalities in mental health," Bacigalupe said in a paper published in the journal Gaceta Sanitaria.
In the field of mental health in which the medicalisation of malaise is especially common, far from addressing the cause of the problem, some problems of a social origin end up receiving psychiatric or psychological treatment," the authors wrote.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire