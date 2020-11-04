Google Pixel 5 Reverse Wireless Charging: Here's how it works

San Francisco: Google Pixel 5 starts its reverse wireless charging feature, effectively turning it into a Qi charging pad automatically whenever a user plugs in a USB-C cable.
Unlike other devices, Pixel 5 turns on 'Battery Share' automatically when you plug into a USB-C port.
A user will get a notification the first time the feature turns on, but it will happen every time you plug in the phone, reports 9To5Google.
However, the 'Battery Share' feature will also turn off automatically if the Pixel 5 doesn't sense something using that power.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116
Through the settings menu or a quick settings toggle, one can quickly activate the feature and charge any Qi-compatible device from earbuds to another smartphone.
Pixel 5 features a 6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, one of the newest premium mid-range SoC released by the US chipmaker paired with an 8GB RAM on the 5 while there is a sole 128GB storage option.
The device comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the device features an 8MP snapper at the front.
The phone houses a 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5 that supports 18W fast charging.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire