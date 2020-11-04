logo
Rupee plunges to 2-month low as US elections marred by uncertainty

Rupee hit an intraday low of 74.88 as the US presidential results might be contested in courts

Wednesday November 4, 2020 4:39 PM, IANS

Rupee vs Dollars

Mumbai: The uncertainty regarding the US election outcome impacted the Indian rupee which plunged to its 2-month low mark during Wednesday's trade session.

Accordingly, the rupee hit an intraday low of 74.88 as the US presidential results might be contested in courts.

At around 3.15 p.m., the rupee traded at 74.80 to a greenback.

"Markets would not like a delayed result, which can lead to prevalence of more risk-off sentiment," Sajal Gupta, Head, Forex and Rates, Edelweiss Securities.

"No matter who wins. Stimulus shall be coming. So expect US dollar to weaken in two weeks time after a clear win", he added.

According to Nish Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International:

"A lack of clarity on the outcome of the US Presidential Election has created a lot of uncertainties."

"Global equity and currency market have reacted according to it. With the US Dollar gaining strength, the Indian rupee saw a decline, as it slipped towards the crucial 75 per US dollar mark."


