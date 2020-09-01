Israel reopens schools with regular classes from today

Tel Aviv: Over 2 million Israeli students will return to schools on Tuesday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Education Ministry has come up with stringent guidelines on how the school year should be conducted. While younger children have been divided into smaller groups and will attend school between five to six days a week, the older students will conduct most of their studies at home, Xinhua news agency reported.
Through a campaign called "studying safely", the Ministry has conveyed the guidelines to parents and students through varying media.
Children of the fourth grade and above will be obligated to wear a mask at all times.
Israel has one of the highest proportion of young students in the world, but expenditure on education is not high, which leads to crowded classrooms.
Coupled with a significant shortage in teachers, the problem has been intensified due to the ongoing pandemic which requires social distancing and other safety measures.
When the Israeli government imposed strict lockdown measures in March, schools were shut down. As measures were lifted, children returned to schools in mid-May.
In the beginning, only the younger students returned and studied in small groups. As virus levels plummeted and public pressure mounted, all the children went back to school with virtually no restrictions.
The virus has led to the deaths of over 900 Israelis, with more than 110,000 others infected with the disease.
While the number of students who contracted the virus is relatively low, there is still concern that with confirmed cases increasing, opening schools will only further worsen the situation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
Also Read
Pranab Mukherjee dies
China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
KCR's sudden love for PV Narasimha Rao annoys Muslims
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious