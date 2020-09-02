Delhi breaks Coronavirus plateau, records biggest 1-day spike in 2 months

New Delhi: National capital Delhi has reported the highest one-day surge of fresh coronavirus cases in a span of two months. Delhi recorded 2,312 positive cases and 18 fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the tally to1,77,060 while the death toll has risen to 4,462.
The recovery rate stood at 88.5 per cent after 1,050 patients were discharged from COVID facilities on Tuesday.
The last biggest one-day spike was seen on July 4 when 2,505 cases were reported. Since then, the cases had been declining and had hit a plateau ranging between 900 to 1,100 daily. In fact, the daily infections of Covid-19 were limited to under 1,000 for a while.
However, it has started recording more than 1,700 cases in the past seven days. On three occasions, the cases crossed the 2,000-mark as well, including on Tuesday.
The resurgence in the cases is occurring at a time when the city is again facing the crisis of availability of ICU beds. Many private hospitals having ICU with ventilator ward facilities have already run out of beds.
Doctors said that restarting economic activities and the public's disregard for safety protocols are adding to the daily infections.
"As we are heading towards a second wave of Covid-19, things are bound to get worse from here. The economic activities have restarted, the Metro is planned to run in the coming days, and people are back to carelessness in following safety measures. In this situation, we may face the ICU beds crisis again," said Pankaj Solanki, who runs Dharamveer Solanki Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility in Rohini.
The crisis could spell doom as Unlock 4.0 is already afoot, with more people out on the streets and many disregarding the use of masks and social distancing.
The latest round of serological tests conducted in August revealed that around 28.3 per cent of Delhi's population has now been exposed to Covid-19.
The figure was nearly 5 percentage points above the exposure detected in the previous serological survey conducted between June end and early July where seroprevalence found the exposure on 23.48 per cent of the total respondents.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has started the monthly seroprevalence survey on Tuesday, whose result is expected to arrive by mid-September.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full military honours
Also Read
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
Pranab Mukherjee dies
India now dominates strategic heights at Pangong Lake
China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
Sadar Bazaar traders sceptical about PM Modi's 'Vocal about Local Toys'
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
HC sets Dr Kafeel free, says his speech talks about unity
KCR's sudden love for PV Narasimha Rao annoys Muslims
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra Corona count now past 8 lakh, deaths too zoom again
Karnataka Corona count crosses 3.5L, death toll nears 6K
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious