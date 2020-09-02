DTE Direct 2nd Year Diploma Admission 2020: Last date extended

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020-21: The last date of Application and Online Registration for admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology has been extended till September 07, 2020.
The last date of application and document verification was earlier fixed as August 27. It has however now been extended till September 07, 2020.
Students should note that the last date of online application and document verification, as per the revised schedule, is September 07, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
Admission to Direct Second Year Post SSC Engineering Diploma admission was earlier breifly suspended because of technical issues. The last date of admission was extended and CAP round, merit list display dates too were revised after the technical glitches were resolved.
Online Registration: From August 17 to September 07, 2020.
Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 10, 2020.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: From Sept 11 to 13, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: Sept 15, 2020
DTE Maharashtra has also released on its official website Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtrda DSD admission normally starts in June. This year however it has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
The DTE asked all FCs to maintaing Corona guidelines during admission process.
