Samsung to manufacture Nvidia's latest gaming chips

Seoul: Samsung Electronics will manufacture Nvidia's latest gaming chips as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the foundry industry.
Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series graphics processing units (GPUs) will be produced by Samsung's 8-nanometer (nm) process node, reports Yonhap news agency, citing sources.
Nvidia's latest chips will be about 10 per cent faster than other Samsung-made chips fabricated with the same 8-nm process.
The US-based graphic card titan has been relying on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for its chip production, but the latest collaboration offers Samsung more growth momentum in its foundry business.
Last month, IBM announced that its POWER 10 chip will be manufactured by Samsung using its 7-nm technology.
Samsung has vowed to invest $112 billion to become the world's No. 1 logic chipmaker by 2030 and bolster its competitiveness in the system LSI and foundry businesses.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip producer, trails far behind TSMC in the foundry market.
According to market researcher TrendForce, Samsung is estimated to have a 17.4 per cent market share in the global foundry industry in the third quarter of the year, while TSMC is expected to continue its dominance with a 53.9 per cent market share.
