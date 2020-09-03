MHT CET 2020, other Entrance Exams in Maharashtra from Oct 1

MHT CET 2020 Date: MHT CET 2020, MAH MCA CET 2020 and Entrance Exams for other professional courses in Maharashtra will be held from October 01 to 15, 2020, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said Wednesday.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET 2020 and MAH MCA CET 2020 scheduled to be held in the months of July and August, 2020 because of Coronavirus Pandemic.
Along with MHT-CET and MCA CET 2020, Maharashtra CET Cell had also postponed other entrance exams including MAH M.Arch CET 2020, MAH B.HMCT CET 2020, MAH M.HMCT CET 2020.
There were demands to further postpone, and even cancel, these exams because of the rising Covid-19 cases. Uday Samant however has put to rest all these speculations and has confirmed that all entrance exams for different professional courses will be held in October.
Maharashtra CET Cell will publish separately the new schedule along with revised date and time MHT CET 2020, MAH MCA CET 2020 and other entrance exams on its official website very soon.
While MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, MCA CET is conducted for admission in Post Graduate course MCA i.e Masters in Computer Application.
Meanwhile, DTE Maharashtra has already started the process for admission in Post SSC, Post HSC and direct second year diploma courses of different engineering and pharmacy streams.
