ICET, EAMCET, six other CETs lined up in Andhra amid corona

Amaravati: Even as authorities in Andhra Pradesh are busy fighting the battle against coronavirus, the Education Department has announced the dates of eight common entrance tests (CETs) for admissions to various courses, starting from Thursday to October 5.
"The entrance tests are scheduled to be held from September 10, starting with Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET), which will be held in four sessions on September 10 and 11," Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.
ICET offers admission to courses such as MCA and MBA.
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) is scheduled for Monday next and Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) between September 17 and September 25.
Suresh said AP PGCET will be held on September 26, followed by AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) from September 28 to 30.
"AP Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) and AP LawCET will be held on October 1 and AP Physical Education Common Entrance Test (APPECET) from October 2 to 5," said the Minister.
As many as 2.7 lakh students have applied for EAMCET, with a majority sitting in the exam for admissions to various branches of engineering courses, followed by medical and agricultural courses.
ICET received applications from 64,884 students, followed by 37,167 for APECET.
As the eight entrance tests would be held under the shadow of coronavirus pandemic, the department is making arrangements for their safe conduct.
"Keeping the student's safety in view, the number of examination slots have been increased to accommodate fewer number of students in each slot," he said.
Likewise, all the examination centres will be sanitised with sodium hypochloride for each session, with the provision of hand sanitisers, gloves, face masks, and thermal scanners for ensuring a safe environment.
Suresh assured the parents of students that all safety precautions are in place.
On Tuesday, coronavirus cases in the southern state rose by 10,601 to take the state's tally to 5.17 lakh.
