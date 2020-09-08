JEE Advanced 2020 on Sep 27, Admit Card soon

JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2020 for admissions in all the 23 IITs on September 27 whereas the JEE Advanced result will be declared on October 5.
Accordingly, Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) is expected to release JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students on the official website jeeadv.ac.in in a couple of days.
JEE Advanced 2020 was originally scheduled on May 17. It was however postponed along with NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020.
As per the revised schedule released by Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) JEE Advanced 2020 will be held in Online Mode on September 27 as per the following details:
JEE Advanced 2020 Date: Sunday September 27
JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST
JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST
JEE Advanced 2020 Date: Sunday September 27
JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST
JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST
As per the revised schedule, JEE Advanced 2020 Seat Allocation will start from October 6, i.e. a day after JEE Advanced result will be declared.
JEE Advanced 2020: Sunday September 27, 2020
Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: Monday October 5, 2020
Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process: Tuesday October 6, 2020
Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process: Monday November 9, 2020
JEE Advanced 2020: Sunday September 27, 2020
Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: Monday October 5, 2020
Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process: Tuesday October 6, 2020
Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process: Monday November 9, 2020
Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) also said it will conduct "Architecture Aptitude Test" (AAT) on Thursday October 8, 2020. "AAT result will be declared on Sunday October 11, 2020", IIT D said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Paswan's LJP prepares list for 143 seats, wants Nitish removed as leader
Also Read
Bihar Election 2020: No longer about fear of Lalu, Nitish's good governance
West Bengal decides not to implement National Education Policy 2020
TN says no to Common Entrance Exam proposed under NEP 2020
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
After Odisha, Kerala seeks clarity on Ease of Doing Business ranking
Credibility of Modi govt's 'business reform' rankings questioned
Now, demand to probe Kangana Ranaut's drug links
Rhea Chakraborty accuses Sushant's sister of forgery, lodges plaint
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
FIR against actress Ragini, 11 others for drug links in Kannada film industry
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter