JEE Advanced 2020 on Sep 27, Admit Card soon

JEE Advanced 2020 was originally scheduled on May 17. It was however postponed along with NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:42 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card Download

JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2020 for admissions in all the 23 IITs on September 27 whereas the JEE Advanced result will be declared on October 5.

Accordingly, Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) is expected to release JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students on the official website jeeadv.ac.in in a couple of days.

"JEE Advanced 2020 Time Table"

As per the revised schedule released by Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) JEE Advanced 2020 will be held in Online Mode on September 27 as per the following details:

JEE Advanced 2020 Date: Sunday September 27

JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST

JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST

As per the revised schedule, JEE Advanced 2020 Seat Allocation will start from October 6, i.e. a day after JEE Advanced result will be declared.

"JEE Advanced 2020 Important Dates"

JEE Advanced 2020: Sunday September 27, 2020

Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: Monday October 5, 2020

Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process: Tuesday October 6, 2020

Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process: Monday November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) also said it will conduct "Architecture Aptitude Test" (AAT) on Thursday October 8, 2020. "AAT result will be declared on Sunday October 11, 2020", IIT D said.

