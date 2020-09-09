logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Allahabad University UG Final Year, Law Final Sem exams delayed

According to the Revised Time Table released by the Allahabad University, the final year exams will begin on September 14, 2020

Wednesday September 9, 2020 6:47 AM, ummid.com News Network

AU UG Final Year Exam

Prayagraj: Allahabad University (AU) UG Final Year and Law (LLB and BALLB) Final Semester Exam earlier scheduled to start from today i.e. Wednesday September 9, 2020 have been delayed, the varsity said though it did not cite any reason.

The Allahabad University Monday released on its official website allduniv.ac.in the Revised Time Table in PDF of all courses including BA, BSc, BCom, LLB and BALLB.

According to the Revised Time Table released by the Allahabad University, the final year exams will begin on September 14, 2020 with the first paper BA III, BSc III, BCom III and BSc Home Science III.

BCom III final exam will end on September 22, 2020 whereas BA III and BSC III exam will continue till October 21, 2020, according to AU revised time table.

LLB Semester 6th semester will begin on September 15 and end on September 21, 2020, according to the AU Time Table released Thursday.

Download AU Time Tabe here: AU Time Table 2020

On the other hand, BA LLB Semester X exam will be held from September 15 to 18, 2020.

Along with the time table in PDF, AU has also published a detailed guidelines to be followed by the students.

Key Points to Remember

  1. Final year exams will be held in two shifts: First shift from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm and Second shift from 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm.
  2. The question paper will be uploaded on AU website at 10:00 am for the first shift and 01:00 pm for the second shift.
  3. Students need to download question paper from the official website onlineexam.allduniv.ac.in.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo