logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Update

Brazil Covid-19 death toll surges past 127K

Additionally, 14,279 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the Corona count in Brazil to 4,162,073 cases

Wednesday September 9, 2020 7:57 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Brazil Corona Update

Rio de Janeiro: The Brazilian government Tuesday said that the country's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 127,000 after registering 504 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 127,464.

Additionally, 14,279 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,162,073 cases, Xinhua reported.

Key Points

Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 858,783 cases and 31,430 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 233,373 cases and 16,646 deaths.

Brazil has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America.

Global Corona Update Today

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 898,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil is the third worst affected nation by Coronaviruus after US and India. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6.33 million and 189K respectively.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4.28 million, while the country's death toll stood at 72,775.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo