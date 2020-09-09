JEE Main Sep 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet published

JEE Main September 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released today i.e. Tuesday September 08, 2020 on JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Key and Question Papers along with Response Sheet of candidates who appeared for the JEE Main September 2020.
The candidates who had appeared for JEE Main September 2020 exams can download their Question Paper and JEE Main Answer Key from the website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
JEE Main September 2020, or JEE Main 2, was held from September 01 to 06, 2020 in Online Mode.
NTA provides a special link to raise objections on Answer Key. The Candidates are required to pay online a sum Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) as processing fee for each question challenged.
The procedure to challenge the Answer Key as explained on the website may be used. This facility is available from 08.09.2020 to 10.09.2020 (upto 10:00 A.M).
The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) Non-Refundable as processing fee for each question challenged.
The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking up to 05.00 PM on 10.09.2020.
The processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.
Students should also note that JEE Main September 2020 Result is most likely to be declared on September 11. JEE Main percentile is calculated based on the score of a candidate in JEE Main I and JEE Main II.
