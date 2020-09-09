logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

JEE Main Sep 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet published

JEE Main September 2020, or JEE Main 2, was held from September 01 to 06, 2020 in Online Mode

Wednesday September 9, 2020 6:19 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Main Sep Answer Key

JEE Main September 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released today i.e. Tuesday September 08, 2020 on JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Key and Question Papers along with Response Sheet of candidates who appeared for the JEE Main September 2020.

The candidates who had appeared for JEE Main September 2020 exams can download their Question Paper and JEE Main Answer Key from the website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

How to download JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

  1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on View Question Paper or Challenge Answer Key JEE Main 2020 on the bottom of the home page.
  3. Choose one of the two options mentioned. Log in using Application ID and password.
  4. Click on the appropriate link to download the JEE Main Answer Keys/Question Papers.
  5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.

JEE Main September 2020, or JEE Main 2, was held from September 01 to 06, 2020 in Online Mode.

How to challenge JEE Main Answer Key

NTA provides a special link to raise objections on Answer Key. The Candidates are required to pay online a sum Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) as processing fee for each question challenged.

The procedure to challenge the Answer Key as explained on the website may be used. This facility is available from 08.09.2020 to 10.09.2020 (upto 10:00 A.M).

The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) Non-Refundable as processing fee for each question challenged.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking up to 05.00 PM on 10.09.2020.

The processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

Students should also note that JEE Main September 2020 Result is most likely to be declared on September 11. JEE Main percentile is calculated based on the score of a candidate in JEE Main I and JEE Main II.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo