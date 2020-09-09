logo
"Sack Malviya, else...": Subramanian Swamy's ultimatum to Nadda

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claims he is being attacked and said the BJP IT Cell has gone rogue

Wednesday September 9, 2020 8:15 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Swamy vs Malviya

New Delhi: Maverick politician, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has invoked Hindu Lord Krishna in mythological Mahabharata to convey a message to BJP President J.P. Nadda seeking BJP IT Cell Amit Malviya's sacking.

"By tomorrow, If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself," Swamy said in a tweet on Wednesday.

About The Final Proposal

Krishna in Sanskrit epic Mahabharat had given the final proposal of five villages for the Pandavas to Kaurav king Dhritrashtra. The Kauravas refused after which Krishna said there is no alternative but war, according to the popular epic.

Swamy has been complaining about BJP IT Cell and Amit Malviya since Monday. Swamy claims he is being attacked and said the BJP IT Cell has gone rogue.

Swamy said in a tweet on Monday:

"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party."

After one follower asked Swamy to ignore this, Swamy replied, "I am ignoring this but BJP must sack them. One Malviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan."

Attacks on Swamy continues

Now, some twitterati are continuing to attack on Swamy's past track record.

"Did you pull down #Vajpayee government in 1999? I read some article about it," one twitterati said on Wednesday.

To this Swamy replied angrily saying, "To pull down a majority Govt I have to have more that 272 MPs voting with me. But then Janata Party had only one MP. So don't be a duffer and ask silly questions based on paid articles."

It is not clear if the BJP leadership or BJP IT Cell will respond but some have responded to Swamy's final proposal.

Anti-party activities?

"I'm not in IT Cell or a post holder in BJP. None of the people who expose you are. But if you stop your 24x7 attempt to work against party which gave you RS, we shall all stop. Otherwise we won't stop exposing you. Consider it as an open threat. This is our 'compromise proposal'," said one Chandan K.

"There is things known as "Discipline" generally known as party line. Let's assume we forget your role in toppling of Vajpayee govt and your anti RSS statements during 90s. But, what about your personal attack on Arun Jaitley ji, and now on Nirmala ji. It's your vengeance or what?? (sic)" said Nripendra Pandey in a tweet.

