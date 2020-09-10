NEET 2020: West Bengal lifts lockdown to facilitate students

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday withdrew the state-wide lockdown on September 12 in view of the NEET 2020 examination scheduled the very next day.
Making the announcement on her official Twitter handle, Banerjee said that the West Bengal government had initially declared a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th and 12th.
"Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres," she said.
The CM said that keeping the interest of students in mind, the state government has decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th.
"While keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns," Banerjee said wishing all the very best to candidates appearing for the entrance tests.
Also Read
