US visa of 1000 "high risk" Chinese students cancelled

Nearly 370,000 students from China enrolled at US universities in 2018-19

Thursday September 10, 2020 3:35 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

US Visa for Chinese students

Washington: The US State Department said that it has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 "high-risk" Chinese students and researchers, it was reported on Thursday.

"Small Subset"

The Department gave no further details on the move, but a spokeswoman said they were only a "small subset" of the total number of Chinese students coming to the US, reports the BBC.

"We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party's goals of military dominance," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

Nearly 370,000 students from China enrolled at US universities in 2018-19.

"Chinese nationals having ties with military"

Thursday's development follows the May 29 proclamation by President Donald Trump aimed at Chinese nationals suspected of having "ties to the military".

It accuses China of engaging in a "wide-ranging and heavily resourced campaign to acquire sensitive US technologies and intellectual property" and said it was using some students "to operate as non-traditional collectors of intellectual property".

Relation between China and US is tense since last more than a year. Action and retaliatory action from both the sides that started with tariff war, esclated after the breakout of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Trump accused China of hiding fact regarding the pandemic, and some US media even blamed China for the spread of the new virus.

