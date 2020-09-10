White supremacists deadliest threat to US

[All the three drafts of the report state that white supremacist extremists are the deadliest threat and list it above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups. (Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)]
Washington: White supremacists will remain the most "persistent and lethal threat" to the US through 2021, a draft document from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed.
The document is the first of the three draft versions released by Brookings senior fellow Benjamin Wittes of the same State of the Homeland Threat Assessment 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.
The later two versions describe the threat from white supremacists with slightly different wording, but all the three drafts state that white supremacist extremists are the deadliest threat and list it above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups.
Although foreign terrorist groups will continue to call for attacks on the US, they "probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year", all three documents said.
Russia "probably will be the primary covert foreign influence actor and purveyor of disinformation and misinformation in the Homeland", they added.
Wittes posted all the three versions on Twitter earlier this month, saying:
"I made this material public because I wanted there to be a benchmark about what the career folks at DHS actually assessed the threats to be against which we can measure whatever the administration actually chooses to release."
"I made this material public because I wanted there to be a benchmark about what the career folks at DHS actually assessed the threats to be against which we can measure whatever the administration actually chooses to release."
The annual threat assessment has not yet been published by the DHS.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Indian-origin Engineer accuses Facebook of 'profiting off hate', resigns
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Also Read
Home of another Kannada actress raided for drug link
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert
Munawwar Rana's two daughters put under house arrest
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
HC directs no coercive action against Alt News Founder
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter