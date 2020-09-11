logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

OFSS Inter Spot Admission for 2020-22 starts today

Students should note that they have to submit their admission form before September 13, 2020

Friday September 11, 2020 9:47 AM, ummid.com News Network

OFSS Inter Spot Admission 2020

BSEB OFSS Intermediate Spot Admission: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started from today i.e. Friday September 11, 2020 Spot Admission for the students who could not get their names list in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Merit List (Selection List).

The students who want to seek admission in different colleges of Bihar should note that they have to submit their admission form before September 13, 2020.

Before submitting their form under OFSS Spot Admission, students should check vacant seats in respective inter colleges of the state on OFSS official website ofssbihar.info.

Important Dates

1. Spot Admission Process Begins From:- 10-09-2020
2. Spot Admission Application Begins From:- 11 to 13 September 2020

BSEB had released the OFSS Class 11 admission 1st Merit List on August 7. The 2nd selection list was released on August 25 whereas the 3rd list was published on September 4, 2020.

Students should note that districtwise vacant seats in different colleges have been published on the OFSS website.

Students under Sports Quota, Donor Quota, Ward Quota or Fine Arts Quota should note that they have to apply in the respective colleges in OFFLINE mode in the college only.

How to apply for OFSS Spot Admission

1. Click here for the direct link: OFSS Spot Admission.

2. Click on "Apply for Spot Admission".

3. Fill the form

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has developed an online system named Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) which will enable the students to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture in different Colleges/Schools (Except Minority Institutions and Residential institutions) affiliated and recognised with Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo