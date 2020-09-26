300 new Covid-19 cases in Surat, Gujarat tally now at 130,391

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Friday registered its highest daily number of coronavirus cases, at 1,442, taking its tally to 1,30,391, while the death toll rose to 3,396 as 12 more patients succumbed.
In September so far, Gujarat has added 33,956 cases at an average of 1,358 cases daily.
Meanwhile, 1,279 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total to 1,10,490, while there are 16,505 active cases, out of which 92 critical patients are on ventilator.
Main hotspot Surat saw 300 new cases, while Ahmedabad followed with 182 cases, Rajkot with 148, Vadodara with 134 and Jamnagar with 114.
Gandhinagar and Mehsana had 48 each, Bhavnagar 45, Banaskantha 41, Amreli and Patan 34 each, Junagadh 33, Kutch 30, Surendranagar 28, Panchmahals 27, Bharuch 26, Morbi 25, Sabarkantha 14, Anand 13, Mahisagar and Dahod 12 each.
On the other hand Gir-Somnath saw 11 new cases followed by Aravalli, Botad, Kheda, and Narmada 10 each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Navsari nine each, Chotta Udepur, Tapi, and Valsad seven each and Porbandar four.
Three people each died in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, two each in Surat and Rajkot, and one each in Banaskantha and Gandhinagar.
The total number of coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,797, while 747 have died in Surat, 174 in Vadodara, 134 in Rajkot, 76 in Gandhinagar, and 63 in Bhavnagar.
Till now, health authorities have conducted 41,10,186 RT-PCR tests, while 5,99,639 people are quarantined - 5,99,252 at home and 387 in government facilities.
