Impossible for anyone to infiltrate UPSC: Ex-VP Hamid Ansari

New Delhi: Hamid Ansari, Former Vice President and Ex-Chairman Rajya Sabha, outrightly rejected the claim that Muslims, or anyone else, are infiltrating Union Public Service Commission - popularly known as UPSC.
"Just impossible for anyone to infiltrate UPSC", Hamid Ansari, himself a former bureaucrat and diplomat having a long record of working as Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer, told The Wire.
"From Prelims to Mains and then Personal Interview, UPSC recruitment exam goes through various steps. Till Mains, the identity of a candidate is hidden", he said.
He said tens of thousands appear for the Prelims. Of them about 10,000 qualify for UPSC Mains and called for interview.
"After the interview, 800 to 1000 are finally selected and recommended for various government posts", he said.
"Forget the caste and religion, even the gender of the candidates is hidden till he or she appears for the Personal Interview. Against this backdrop, how can anyone infiltrate UPSC?" he asked.
"It's a direct attack on UPSC to claim such thing", Hamid Ansari said while talking to Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire.
The two were talking about a TV show "UPSC Jihad" on which the Supreme Court of India has imposed stay.
Commenting on anti-CAA protest, especially at Shaheen Bagh, Hamid Ansari called the movement "remarkable" and "unique" in India's history.
Talking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, he also said the government should have held dialogue with those opposing the newly enacted law.
He also said granting citizenship on the basis of religion is wrong and unconstitutional.
