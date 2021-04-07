Delay or hold 10th, 12th Exams 2021 – Maharashtra to decide Friday

Maharashtra 2021 Board Exam: The Maharashtra Education Department is considering postponing and delaying by a month the annual exams of Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases.
However a final decision in this regard will be taken by Friday, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.
“I can’t say anything at this moment. A final decision will be taken this week itself. I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about the exams”, she told The Times of India in response to a question regarding postponement of SSC and HSC board exams in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra State Education Board had earlier said that the HSC exams will begin on April 23 whereas SSC exams will start on April 29. The state board had said the exams will be held in offline mode, and because of the Covid-19, students' own school will serve as Exam Centre.
However, the state government announced “semi lockdown” and “tougher restrictions” till April 30 after it faced the sudden surge in the new Coronavirus cases. The state has been reporting 45,000 to 55,000 new cases every day since last few weeks.
Following this the state government had on April 3 cancelled the annual exams of Classes 1 to 8 and decided to promote all students without exams.
The alarming surge in the new Covid cases has also panicked the teachers and parents with a number of them demanding from the state government to delay the 10th and 12th board exams for the current academic year i.e. 2021 by at least a month.
The state board while releasing the time table of 2021 10th and 12th exams had said it will conduct special exams in June to facilitate the students who might miss the May 2021 exams due to Covid-19 or other health related issues.
Teachers now fear that a number of students might decide to opt for June 2021 session if the May 2021 session is not postponed.
Nonetheless postponing the 12th and 10th exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Education Board will not be easy as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going ahead with its plan to conduct the board exams in May, and as of now, there is no report of any change in the date sheets of the exams released earlier.
Maharashtra government sources said the state education department will find itself in a very awkward situation if it postpones the 10th and 12th board exams and the CBSE goes ahead with its announced date sheet and time table.
Whatever the case may be students in Maharashtra who are preparing for their board should wait for Friday when a formal announcement could most probable will be made by the education department.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.